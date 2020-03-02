PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in sport comms (in-house)

1. Louisa Fyans – Head of comms, The Football Association

Another tough but rewarding year furthering the reputation of both men’s and women’s football.

2. Scott Field – Director of comms, British Olympic Association

This is an Olympic year in which the BOC will once again be elevated into the national psyche.

3. Emma Wilkinson – Director of comms, Premier League

A tricky year for the EPL, with the long search for a chief executive concluded at last and huge arguments over VAR.

4. Kate Miller – Director of comms, England & Wales Cricket Board

English cricket looks more optimistic than it has for years. Miller is relatively new to the role and her profile will undoubtedly grow.

5. Gareth Mills – Head of communications, RFU

A mixed 12 months for rugby. Following England’s strong performance in the Rugby World Cup, there has been huge unrest in the domestic game.

6. Ellie Norman – Director of marketing and communications, Formula 1

Norman joined F1 in 2017 with a remit to rebrand the sport to reach wider audiences. A former head of advertising and sponsorship at Virgin Media, Norman is one of the most powerful women in the global motorsport business.

7. Alexandra Willis – Director of comms, content and digital, AELTC

Currently the highest-profile role in British tennis comms, the All England Lawn Tennis Club is home of the Wimbledon Championships, one of the UK’s most prestigious sporting events.

8. Scott Bowers – Group director of corporate affairs and comms, The Jockey Club

The former Weber Shandwick head of sport is a board director at the UK’s biggest commercial horse-racing organisation, which is using PR and comms to help grow interest in racing.

9. Zoe Clapp – Chief marketing officer, Premiership Rugby

The former head of comms and marketing at UKTV joins Premiership Rugby during a challenging period after the Saracens scandal.

10. Naomi Hicks – Director of communications and partnerships, UK Sport

The former WWF head of partnerships is responsible for UK Sport’s communications, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, research teams, commercial strategy and partnerships.

