PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in sport comms (agency)

1. Jamie Wynne-Morgan – UK CEO, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

A former MD, Wynne-Morgan became UK CEO of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment when global boss Steve Martin relocated to Australia. The agency has had a stellar year at industry awards.

2. Henry Chappell – Founder, Pitch Marketing Group

A stalwart of the sports marketing and PR world, Chappell’s agency has been behind several high-profile campaigns in 2019.

3. Joel Seymour-Hyde – Head of Octagon UK

Seymour-Hyde heads up one of the UK’s sports marketing giants, which was behind Paddy Power’s ‘Save our shirt’ campaign.

4. Lisa Parfitt – MD, Engine Sport and Engine Brand Experience

Parfitt is highly regarded for her experience and sponsorship-activation work. She led Synergy before it adopted Engine branding.

5. Jamie Corr – Sports managing director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

H+K recently hired sports marketing guru Corr from GMR Marketing. The consultancy will roll out several campaigns with Team GB in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

6. Dan French and James Clifford – Co-founders, 160over90

The co-founders of sports comms agency Clifford French have rebranded the firm to 160over90 in the past year.

7. Sally Hancock – Managing partner, Y Sport

The sport strategy and sponsorship consultant is a powerful advocate for women’s sport.

8. Andrew Baiden – Managing director, The Playbook

Baiden’s agency has built an impressive roster of clients in two years, including the ECB and NFL.

9. Katie Matthews – Director of PR, sports & fitness, The PHA Group

A new entrant this year, Matthews is the sports lead at The PHA Group.

10. Jon Tibbs – Chairman, JTA

Tibbs is a stalwart of Olympic bids and highly decorated for services to the international trade and sports sector.

More from the 2020 Power Book:

Who's in? PRWeek launches UK Power Book and lists lead players in each sector

In Pictures: PRWeek UK Power Book 2020 launch

From the editor-in-chief: Putting the most powerful PR pros under the spotlight

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in retail comms (in-house)

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in corporate and financial comms (agency)