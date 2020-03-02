PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in sport comms (agency)

PRWeek's UK Power Book reveals the PR pros who lead the way in their respective areas. Today, we rank the big agency players in sport comms.

(l-r) Wynne-Morgan, Chappell, Parfitt
1. Jamie Wynne-Morgan – UK CEO, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

A former MD, Wynne-Morgan became UK CEO of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment when global boss Steve Martin relocated to Australia. The agency has had a stellar year at industry awards.

2. Henry Chappell – Founder, Pitch Marketing Group

A stalwart of the sports marketing and PR world, Chappell’s agency has been behind several high-profile campaigns in 2019.

3. Joel Seymour-Hyde – Head of Octagon UK

Seymour-Hyde heads up one of the UK’s sports marketing giants, which was behind Paddy Power’s ‘Save our shirt’ campaign.

4. Lisa Parfitt – MD, Engine Sport and Engine Brand Experience

Parfitt is highly regarded for her experience and sponsorship-activation work. She led Synergy before it adopted Engine branding.

5. Jamie Corr – Sports managing director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

H+K recently hired sports marketing guru Corr from GMR Marketing. The consultancy will roll out several campaigns with Team GB in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

6. Dan French and James Clifford – Co-founders, 160over90

The co-founders of sports comms agency Clifford French have rebranded the firm to 160over90 in the past year.

7. Sally Hancock – Managing partner, Y Sport

The sport strategy and sponsorship consultant is a powerful advocate for women’s sport.

8. Andrew Baiden – Managing director, The Playbook

Baiden’s agency has built an impressive roster of clients in two years, including the ECB and NFL.

9. Katie Matthews – Director of PR, sports & fitness, The PHA Group

A new entrant this year, Matthews is the sports lead at The PHA Group.

10. Jon Tibbs – Chairman, JTA

Tibbs is a stalwart of Olympic bids and highly decorated for services to the international trade and sports sector.

