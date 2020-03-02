PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in luxury comms (agency)

PRWeek's UK Power Book reveals the PR pros who lead the way in their respective areas. Today, we rank the big agency players from luxury comms.

(clockwise from top left) Dexter, Marks Lawlor, Halpern Prince, Vogel
1. Julietta Dexter & Daniel Marks – CEO/Chief creative officer, The Communications Store

Still the doyenne and doyen of professional communications in the fashion and beauty sector.

2. Fergus Lawlor – CEO and owner, Purple

Veteran Lawlor continues to run one of the UK’s biggest and most respected PR shops, specialising in the fashion world.

3. Jenny Halpern Prince – CEO and founder, Halpern

The legendary and uber-networked Halpern Prince founded not only PR, social and marketing agency Halpern (now part of The&Partnership), but also ovarian cancer charity Lady Garden and social-mobility venture Access Aspiration.

4. Julian Vogel – CEO, ModusBPCM

Vogel remains at the helm of one of the UK’s biggest and best-known fashion PR agencies. He has two decades of experience at the heart of the industry.

5. Katy Wickremesinghe – Founder and CEO, KTW

A new entry this year, Katy ‘Wick’ is tearing up the world of luxury and lifestyle comms. The former Freuds executive is smart, ambitious and well-networked.

6. Kelly Luchford – CEO, Luchford

Luchford continues to reinvent itself, thanks to its founder’s energy and drive, but at heart remains a go-to luxury specialist for all types of client.

7. Fiona Harris – Managing director UK, Relevance International

Harris is well-known in the luxury media space after a long and successful stint at London’s Corinthia hotel. And she is now running Relevance’s growing UK operation.

8. Rosie Shephard – Founder, Rosie Shephard Communications

The irrepressible Shephard’s consultancy is thriving with new clients, such as the Mandrake Hotel. She continues to build the Luxury Communications Council.

9. Nina Plowman & Charlotte Heath-Bullock – Managing partners, Cultural Comms

The experts on where luxury-meets-culture have just celebrated the agency’s 10th anniversary with a great client list that includes American Express, Garrard and 67 Pall Mall.

10. Victoria Henson – Managing partner, Peretti

Henson is a young high-flyer who runs many of this long-established consultancy’s biggest clients, including the Dorchester Collection.

