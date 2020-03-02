PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in luxury comms (agency)

1. Julietta Dexter & Daniel Marks – CEO/Chief creative officer, The Communications Store

Still the doyenne and doyen of professional communications in the fashion and beauty sector.

2. Fergus Lawlor – CEO and owner, Purple

Veteran Lawlor continues to run one of the UK’s biggest and most respected PR shops, specialising in the fashion world.

3. Jenny Halpern Prince – CEO and founder, Halpern

The legendary and uber-networked Halpern Prince founded not only PR, social and marketing agency Halpern (now part of The&Partnership), but also ovarian cancer charity Lady Garden and social-mobility venture Access Aspiration.

4. Julian Vogel – CEO, ModusBPCM

Vogel remains at the helm of one of the UK’s biggest and best-known fashion PR agencies. He has two decades of experience at the heart of the industry.

5. Katy Wickremesinghe – Founder and CEO, KTW

A new entry this year, Katy ‘Wick’ is tearing up the world of luxury and lifestyle comms. The former Freuds executive is smart, ambitious and well-networked.

6. Kelly Luchford – CEO, Luchford

Luchford continues to reinvent itself, thanks to its founder’s energy and drive, but at heart remains a go-to luxury specialist for all types of client.

7. Fiona Harris – Managing director UK, Relevance International

Harris is well-known in the luxury media space after a long and successful stint at London’s Corinthia hotel. And she is now running Relevance’s growing UK operation.

8. Rosie Shephard – Founder, Rosie Shephard Communications

The irrepressible Shephard’s consultancy is thriving with new clients, such as the Mandrake Hotel. She continues to build the Luxury Communications Council.

The experts on where luxury-meets-culture have just celebrated the agency’s 10th anniversary with a great client list that includes American Express, Garrard and 67 Pall Mall.

10. Victoria Henson – Managing partner, Peretti

Henson is a young high-flyer who runs many of this long-established consultancy’s biggest clients, including the Dorchester Collection.

