PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in luxury comms (in-house)

1. Dana Gers – Global marketing and communications director, Net-a-Porter
Formerly with Jimmy Choo, Guerlain and Baccarat, Gers has stamped her authority on the online fashion sensation.
2. Oliver Cooke – Marketing and comms director, UK, Burberry
Cooke joined British fashion powerhouse Burberry last summer after successful spells at Giorgio Armani and The Communications Store.
3. Anne Marie Verdin-Mulot – Director of digital marketing and comms, Value Retail
Verdin-Mulot holds a broad-ranging remit for the successful international chain of luxury outlets, including Bicester Village.
4. Anna Bartle – VP corporate affairs, co-lead sustainability, The Estée Lauder Companies UK and Ireland
Beauty-sector expert Bartle continues to hold an influential role in the giant beauty and cosmetics manufacturer.
5. Richard Agnew – Brand communications director, Land Rover
The comms brains behind arguably the most successful luxury automotive brand of the past decade, despite some recent challenges.
6. Danny Brennan – PR and comms director, Laurent-Perrier UK
The well-networked and much-liked Brennan has been in this role at the Champagne house for four years and continues to build the brand.
7. Juliet Fallowfield – Global head of public relations, Graff
After a year or so at De Beers Jewellers, this jewellery specialist with international experience now manages global comms for Graff.
8. Léonie Gregory – Global head of communications, Farfetch
Up-and-coming Gregory runs energetic global campaigns and communications strategies for the online retail platform.
9. Pauline Vilbert – Senior communications manager, Bottega Veneta UK
An experienced head of comms for the fast-growing Italian brand, after spending more than a decade in comms at Hermès.
10. Rose Dempsey – Head of comms, Serpentine Galleries
This well-networked and accomplished PR is helping match arts and culture to brands in the thriving London market.
