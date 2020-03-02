PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in luxury comms (in-house)

1. Dana Gers – Global marketing and communications director, Net-a-Porter

Formerly with Jimmy Choo, Guerlain and Baccarat, Gers has stamped her authority on the online fashion sensation.

2. Oliver Cooke – Marketing and comms director, UK, Burberry

Cooke joined British fashion powerhouse Burberry last summer after successful spells at Giorgio Armani and The Communications Store.

3. Anne Marie Verdin-Mulot – Director of digital marketing and comms, Value Retail

Verdin-Mulot holds a broad-ranging remit for the successful international chain of luxury outlets, including Bicester Village.

4. Anna Bartle – VP corporate affairs, co-lead sustainability, The Estée Lauder Companies UK and Ireland

Beauty-sector expert Bartle continues to hold an influential role in the giant beauty and cosmetics manufacturer.

5. Richard Agnew – Brand communications director, Land Rover

The comms brains behind arguably the most successful luxury automotive brand of the past decade, despite some recent challenges.

6. Danny Brennan – PR and comms director, Laurent-Perrier UK

The well-networked and much-liked Brennan has been in this role at the Champagne house for four years and continues to build the brand.

7. Juliet Fallowfield – Global head of public relations, Graff

After a year or so at De Beers Jewellers, this jewellery specialist with international experience now manages global comms for Graff.

8. Léonie Gregory – Global head of communications, Farfetch

Up-and-coming Gregory runs energetic global campaigns and communications strategies for the online retail platform.

9. Pauline Vilbert – Senior communications manager, Bottega Veneta UK

An experienced head of comms for the fast-growing Italian brand, after spending more than a decade in comms at Hermès.

10. Rose Dempsey – Head of comms, Serpentine Galleries

This well-networked and accomplished PR is helping match arts and culture to brands in the thriving London market.

