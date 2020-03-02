Watch: Mischief launch 'Time for Change' campaign

The campaign comes as research by Time To Change, the mental health anti-stigma campaign run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, found that despite an improvement in public attitudes, stigma and misunderstanding remain rife.

Nearly a third (27 per cent) of people with a less common mental health problem feel that discrimination against them has increased in the past ten years.

While 50 per cent of respondents say they have either not heard of or do not know anything about borderline personality disorder, (49 per cent) psychosis, or (35 per cent) schizophrenia.

‘See The Bigger Picture’ includes a video that features three people who live with schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder – all sharing common misconceptions about their condition.

Each contributor goes on to reveal what it’s really like to experience their mental health problem.

Broadcast support for the campaign was provided by Broadcast Revolution.

Mischief has worked with Time To Change on a project basis since their Creative Shootout win in 2017.

Andy Garner, junior creative director at Mischief, and Daniella Graham, senior strategist at Mischief, said: “We have worked alongside people with lived experience to develop a campaign which we hope can help others understand the reality of people who live with these conditions day-in-day-out.

"Mental health is arguably being spoken about more than ever before and that is an overwhelmingly positive thing.

"However, we need to ensure that this shift in attitudes occurs across the board and benefits people with a wide range of diagnoses," added Jo Loughran, director of Time to Change.