Superdrug hires new agency for beauty and corporate brief

The relationship between the Superdrug and ZPR began in 2005.

The account will be led by Pegasus associate director Holly Ford with support from senior account director Lotte Newland and account director Carly Jones.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Superdrug across the beauty consumer and corporate portfolio,” Ford told PRWeek.

“The brand's heritage on the UK high street, combined with the team's passion and commitment to bring accessible beauty to all customers, is shared with Pegasus’ mission to inspire healthy decisions and give beauty purpose. We are so excited to be working with Superdrug to help deliver ‘That Superdrug feeling’ to customers.”

Last week, PRWeek revealed that Superdrug had shifted its Health PR business from Sunny Side Up (formerly Well Hello) to Maven, which also picked up a Superdrug Mobile brief.

Pegasus has had a strong year, winning a PRWeek UK Award for the National Rail track safety campaign, 'You vs Train'.

The agency has also picked up new clients, including New Zealand’s Manuka Honey Group.