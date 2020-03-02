Instinct PR launches Marks & Spencer 'Little Garden' campaign

M&S will give away Little Garden seedling kits to shoppers who spend £20 or more, with 12 plant varieties to collect, ranging from pansies and forget-me-nots to carrots and beetroot.

Last year, M&S Food ran the 'Little Shop' campaign (also with Instinct’s help), which used a similar ‘collectability’ hook to encourage shoppers to return to the store.

PRWeek understands the agency’s remit with M&S Food has expanded on the back of Little Shop’s success.

Little Garden will be supported by an intensive influencer campaign and educational schools tour.

Instinct has signed Lee Connelly, also known as The Skinny Jean Gardener, to act as a gardening expert and ambassador to front the campaign and create content for a dedicated M&S Little Garden microsite.

Connelly will lead the school tour, with gardening assemblies for more than 5,000 children across the country. A further 5,000 will participate in the sessions remotely using Facebook Live.

“I’m delighted to be working with M&S and Instinct on this campaign – it’s a cause that is really close to my heart and it’s great to see such a much-loved British brand taking the lead on helping children and families learn more about gardening and how to grow their own food,” Connelly said.

“Over the course of our schools tour, we’ll be reaching around 10,000 school children with this campaign and each of them will receive their own Little Garden kit to take home and nurture.”

Two more high-profile influencers – Sarah Ingham and DadVGirls – will create a pipeline of content promoting the Little Garden initiative. This will be supported by a further 20 family-focused influencers from across the UK, who will be posting content to promote the campaign and demonstrating their growing prowess.

Instinct will work closely with the M&S Food PR team to handle external comms throughout the campaign.

Jonathan Kirkby, MD of Instinct PR, said: “It’s such a joy to be working on another ‘Little’ campaign for M&S after the success of last year’s Little Shop. It was essential we find just the right mix of influencers to deliver the right content, in the right channel and in the right way – with loads of fun, to really spread the word and get families all green-fingered.”