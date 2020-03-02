Nissan appoints Asia head of external and government affairs

Matthew Hobbs (pictured) has been hired as Nissan's vice president, external and government affairs, for the Asia and Oceania regions. He will be based in Melbourne, and will engage with key regulators to support Nissan's vision of 'zero emissions and zero fatalities' across the region.

Hobbs has more than 15 years of experience leading government relations, public policy and comms functions across highly regulated industries across. Prior to joining Nissan, he was the vice president of government relations and public policy for the international division of General Motors. He has also worked as the head of comms at Tiger Airways in Singapore and Australia, and in the Australian government as a ministerial adviser.

Hobbs takes over Lavanya Wadgaonkar's previous role, who was recently promoted to general manager of global corporate communications. In his new role, Hobbs will report to Yutaka Sanada, MC chairman and head of Nissan in Asia and Oceania.

Recently, Blanca Garcia was also announced as VP, comms for the region.

