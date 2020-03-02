PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in charity comms (in-house)

1. Sarah Woolnough – Executive director of policy & information, Cancer Research UK

With a decade-and-a-half of service at the UK’s biggest charity, Woolnough rightly retains the top spot.

2. Carolan Davidge – Director of marketing and engagement, British Heart Foundation

The former Cancer Research comms professional leads the brand, social marketing, media and digital teams at the second-biggest charity in Britain.

3. Zoe Abrams – Executive director of comms and advocacy, British Red Cross

The former Whitehall strategist has an important role at the British Red Cross. Its varied work ranges from supporting refugees to helping victims of the recent Storm Dennis.

4. Osama Bhutta – Director of comms, Amnesty International

Bhutta is a key figure at Amnesty as the human rights charity shifts the focus of its messaging from raising awareness of human-rights abuses to championing positive action.

5. Greg Beales – Director of campaigns, policy and comms, Shelter

Beales is a former director of strategy and planning for the Labour Party. With homelessness on the rise, so too is the prominence of the housing charity.

6. David Bowles – Assistant director of public affairs, RSPCA

Few can match Bowles’ experience in charity comms and public affairs – he’s been at the UK’s biggest animal welfare charity for a quarter of a century.

7. Paul Latham – Director of communications, Charity Commission

Given the number of recent high-profile scandals involving major charities, the highly experienced Latham has a big job at the regulatory authority, which he joined this month.

8. Mark Henderson – Head of communications, Wellcome Trust

The former Times science editor has spent more than eight years at the charity, which funds healthcare research.

9. Jayne George – Director of fundraising, marketing and media, RNLI

Comms is a crucial part of George’s multifaceted role at the lifeboat charity.

10. Nicola Peckett – Director of communications, Disasters Emergency Committee

From the Indonesian tsunami to Cyclone Idai in south-east Africa, the DEC is a key organisation bringing together aid charities when disaster hits. Peckett has a significant position overseeing media relations, digital activity, celebrity liaison and more.

