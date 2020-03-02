PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in energy & utilities (in-house)

1. Nick Baird – Group corporate affairs director, Centrica

Overseeing corporate affairs for the UK’s biggest energy firm is a mammoth task. Before joining the British Gas owner, Baird’s varied career included CEO of UK Trade & Investment and ambassador to Turkey.

2. Geoff Morrell – Group head of comms and external affairs, BP

The former White House correspondent and Pentagon press secretary has been ever-present at BP since 2011, moving to his current UK role in 2017.

3. Rob Sherwin – Vice-president, global media relations, Shell

The long-standing Shell exec’s current remit includes leading global media relations and providing counsel to senior leaders, including the CFO and CEO.

4. Barney Wyld – Corporate affairs director, National Grid

Overseeing corporate affairs for the FTSE 100-listed multinational electricity and gas firm is no small role, but with a CV that includes Unilever, Network Rail and Rolls-Royce, Wyld’s experience is a big positive.

5. Sam Peacock – Director of group comms, SSE

Peacock leads the combined media, social media and public affairs functions at one of the biggest energy firms.

6. Belinda Moore – Director of marketing and communications, E.ON

Moore’s influence grows as E.ON expands following its recent acquisition of Npower.

7. Kaa Holmes – Communications director, EDF Energy

With 12 years at EDF, including more than five years in his current role, one would struggle to find a more experienced leader in the in-house energy comms field.

8. Andrew Lappin – Corporate affairs director, ScottishPower

The former government special adviser, who worked with big names including Mo Mowlam and Jackie Smith, returned to ScottishPower last summer.

9. Sunny Tucker – Director of comms, Thames Water

The former FT journalist and ex-comms chief at banking group Nomura now oversees media relations, internal communications and brand marketing at the UK’s biggest water company.

10. Gaynor Kenyon – Corporate affairs director, United Utilities Group

Kenyon oversees the corporate affairs function at the water company, which supplies about seven million people in north-west England.

