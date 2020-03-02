Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

The breakfast wars are heating up. Wendy’s is finally taking its eagerly anticipated breakfast menu nationwide on Monday. But McDonald’s has also declared today National Egg McMuffin Day and is offering the sandwich to its app users for free this morning. We are definitely keeping an eye on both brands’ social media pages today.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey cancels SXSW appearance. On Sunday evening, Twitter’s HR head Jennifer Christie wrote on Twitter’s blog that the company is suspending all non-critical business travel and events to keep staffers safe from coronavirus. The ban means Dorsey’s appearance at SXSW in Texas has been cancelled.

In other Dorsey news, the Twitter CEO may need to start job hunting. Elliott Management Corp. has nominated four directors to the board at Twitter. The activist investor has taken a roughly $1 billion stake and been in talks with Twitter management about its desire for the company to find a full-time CEO. That most likely would involve replacing cofounder Dorsey, who began a second stint as the company’s CEO in 2015.

Election 2020: What happened over the weekend? Pete Buttigieg ended his presidential bid on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign ran an ad on CBS and NBC last night, worth at least $1 million, in which the former New York City mayor addresses the nation about the threat of coronavirus. Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. President Donald Trump predicts that all of Buttigieg’s Super Tuesday votes will go to “sleepy Joe Biden.” Here’s what to keep an eye on for tomorrow.

More food to wear on your Crocs. The shoe brand has teamed up with Peeps to offer fans special edition clogs and Jibbitz charms that look like the marshmallow chicks. The shoes, which come in yellow, blue or pink, launch on Tuesday. Last month, Crocs revealed a collaboration at New York Fashion Week with KFC involving chicken drumstick and chicken-scented Jibbitz charms.