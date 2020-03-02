PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in banking and corporate services comms (in-house)

1. Steve John – Chief comms officer, HSBC

The new man in charge of comms at Britain’s biggest bank, who joined from McKinsey in December 2019, has a big job on his hands.

2. Stephen Doherty – MD, group head of corporate relations, Barclays

The highly experienced Doherty marks nine years at Barclays this year and has been responsible for restoring the reputation of the banking behemoth post-financial crisis.

3. Andrew Walton – Group corporate affairs director, Lloyds Banking Group

Formerly FTI Consulting’s financial services chief, Walton moved in-house at Lloyds in late 2018.

4. Chris Turner – Director of corporate affairs, RBS

Turner has risen through the ranks at RBS since joining from Downing Street, where he was chief press officer, seven years ago. A key challenge for 2020 will be overseeing the company’s rebrand to NatWest Group.

5. Jennifer Scardino – Senior executive vice-president; head of global communications, Santander

Another huge banking comms role, Scardino’s remit was expanded in 2017 to include corporate marketing and research.

6. Jane Lawrie – Global head of corporate affairs, KPMG

The former Tesco comms director brings her considerable experience to this new role, where she sits on the global management team and reports to global chairman and chief executive Bill Thomas.

7. Michael Stewart – Global corporate affairs and communications lead, PWC

Another new entrant on the list, Stewart was formerly Edelman’s top exec in Europe.

8. Jo Ouvry – Head of corporate affairs, Deloitte

With 19 years at Deloitte, few are more experienced in their field than the highly regarded Ouvry.

9. Nicola Lally – Director of communications, BDO UK

Among the most senior comms roles in UK accountancy, Lally led external comms at BDO until promotion to her current position in 2015.

10. Stuart Williamson – Director of comms, Nationwide

Williamson moved into the top comms role at the UK’s biggest building society in 2018 and has more than a decade at Nationwide under his belt.

