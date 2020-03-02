Lodestone ramps up chlorinated chicken fight with new campaign

The ‘Food On Every Table’ campaign aims to "put British food at the heart of UK society" to ensure everyone has access to quality food that British growers are proud to produce.

With support from Lodestone, the trade association will look to strengthen political stakeholder engagement and make a positive difference through active leadership.

Lodestone said: “Through our strategic approach, we have worked collaboratively with the BPC to design an integrated campaign that incorporates public affairs, social media and PR, to create impact and meaning.”

“It is fantastic to see the campaign, which aims to raise awareness among policy makers of the importance of food security and the risks of imported food produced to a lower standard, such as chlorinated chicken, resonate with people emotionally and get their support.”

BPC chief executive Richard Griffiths said the campaign hopes to influence political thinking on food security and imported food produced to a lower standard, such as chlorinated chicken.

“The multi-channel campaign is underpinned by the need for the Government to recognise the crucial need for British food producers to have access to labour and no barriers to trade post-Brexit.

“We envisage #FoodOnEveryTable to become a national movement that advances the conversation around ‘right to food’ and ensures everyone has access to British food grown to British standards.”