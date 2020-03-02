The Strong Agency launches in Manchester

The Strong Agency offers strategic planning, consultancy, project and retainer services. It launches with clients in the hospitality, leisure, art and entertainment sectors, including the Manchester Art Fair and several local restaurants.

Wilson left Rule 5 – the agency she co-founded in November 2012 – last year.

She was formerly head of consumer at Staniforth\, part of the TBWA\ group, and has worked with brands including Marks & Spencer, Kellogg’s, Nissan, Merlin Entertainments, Virgin Money and WWRD.

“Throughout my career I have always been deeply involved in client business, getting under the skin of organisations to address challenges and identify and realise the opportunities," Wilson said.

“We’re passionate about what we do, which means we do it with conviction. Our strong business values see honesty, integrity and the highest standards of professionalism guaranteed.”