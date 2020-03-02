PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in corporate and financial comms (agency)

1. Sir Alan Parker – Founder & chairman, Brunswick Group

A true ‘big beast’ of corporate PR, still few industry players can match Parker’s influence among the business and political elite.

2. Fraser Hardie – UK chairman, Teneo

The highly regarded Hardie advises bosses at some of the world’s biggest corporations. His experience will be a big benefit as Teneo undergoes change with new backers and senior staff.

3. Roland Rudd – Founder and chairman, Finsbury

Another towering figure in corporate PR, although Rudd had a torrid 2019 in his role as chairman of the now-defunct People’s Vote campaign on Brexit.

4. Ed Williams – UK chief executive & vice-chairman, Europe, Edelman

The supremely well-connected and suave Williams was promoted to EMEA chief at the UK’s biggest PR agency last year after overseeing significant growth in the London office.

5. Neil Bennett – Chief executive, Maitland/AMO

Another very well-connected corporate PR chief. Bennett’s challenges for 2020 include integrating the team from public affairs shop Cicero, which recently joined the Havas AMO network alongside Maitland.

6. John Waples – Vice-chairman, EMEA, & UK head, FTI Consulting Strategic Communications

The former Sunday Times business editor is among the most influential UK-based players at FTI, which is ranked joint fourth in the PRWeek UK Top 150 table.

7. Arlo Brady – Chief executive, Freuds

Brady continues to oversee growth in Freuds’ corporate business since taking up the role of chief executive in 2016.

8. Richard Campbell – Partner, Kekst CNC

As the Publicis network agency continues to expand its M&A work in the UK and globally, Campbell is a growing influence in the UK financial PR sector.

9. Mark Flanagan – Chief executive, Portland

Promoted from managing director to chief executive last year, after founder Tim Allan’s departure, Flanagan is an experienced pair of hands at the agency, which he joined 10 years ago.

10. Chris Salt – Chief executive, Headland

Salt is top dog at the fast-growing corporate and financial specialist, which PRWeek recently named one of its Agencies of the Decade.

