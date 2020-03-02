Global music streaming service tunes in to Talker Tailor

Deezer, the global music streaming service, has appointed PR firm Talker Tailor Trouble Maker to handle its consumer comms campaigns, following a four-way pitch.

L-R, Talker Tailor co-founders Gary Wheeldon and Steven Strickland
The projects-based brief covers disruptive storytelling and stunts. The agency described itself as being “pitch perfect for the brand.

Deezer’s global and UK PR manager Hannah Wright said: “We want to go big and bold in 2020. It’s all about making a splash and we know Talker Tailor will blow it out of the water and yes, this quote is loaded with hints.”

“Deezer’s good, Deezer’s good, naughty naughty, very naughty,” added agency co-founder Steve Strickland.

The appointment follows a number of client wins so far this year that include Deliveroo, Pernod Ricard and Mastercard.

