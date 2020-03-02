PRCA launches schools outreach program to improve industry diversity

It has marked the launch of its Schools Outreach Programme by publishing a series of videos and a new magazine aimed at inspiring schools students to consider a career in PR.

According to last year’s PRCA Census, nine out of ten professionals identify as white and 20 percent of the PR workforce have been educated at a fee-paying school, which is three times the national average.

The deadline to complete this year's PRWeek/PRCA 2020 Census Survey is March 5.

Launched during National Careers Week, the campaign aims to broaden the industry’s talent pool by raising awareness of PR amongst students from all backgrounds aged 16 and over.

The video series features a two minute explainer of public relations, as well as a series of informal interviews with PR professionals sharing their experiences and tips for aspiring practitioners.

It’s time to inspire a new generation of PR professionals. So we’ve launched our Schools Outreach Programme to educate and inspire students from all backgrounds. #PRCAschools #NationalCareersWeek



???https://t.co/xbRGqMFMfk pic.twitter.com/DxywQx5G7h — PRCA (@PRCA_UK) March 2, 2020

The 16-page magazine - available online and in print - is packed with jargon free insight on PR, and features case studies and best practice advice on how to secure entry-level positions.

The PRCA has asked each of its corporate members to visit one school per year.

Three appointments have been lined up for March already and two members from Edelman will visit Heathcote School in east London this month.

PRCA Director General, Francis Ingham MPRCA said: “The moral and business case for embracing diversity is undeniable. Broadening the talent pool is not a virtuous ambition – it is a business imperative. The success and sustainability of our industry is dependent on our workforce reflecting the society it seeks to engage."

"Our new resources will empower members to educate students on the benefits of a PR career. I’d urge all members to join our growing community of volunteers and help us inspire the next generation of PR professionals.”