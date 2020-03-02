UAE furniture group appoints Pop Communications

POP has been working with the two brands since January 2018 and said it was 'greatly anticipating this third year of working together'.

In the last two years, POP Communications has secured over $20m worth of earned media coverage for both brands, while creating tailored and interactive events. The team also recently launched the KARE UAE flagship store in Festival Plaza.

In a joint statement, Zainab Imichi Alhassan and Sarah Curtis, founders of POP Communications, expanded on the three-year relationship with the brands and the group, saying: “It has been a privilege over the past two years to have developed a great partnership with the group, which has seen us provide PR support on a retainer basis for Chattels & More and KARE, as well as other brands within the group.

"We are proud of the work we’ve delivered and looking forward to supporting them in going from strength to strength over the next year”.

Adrian Shaw, general manager of both Chattels & More and KARE, added: “Pop Communications has been working with us for three years now. They are absolute POP stars and are always on the lookout for PR opportunities and getting the most out of them.

"We highly appreciate their responsiveness, personalised service and commitment to helping Chattels & More and KARE grow in the region. They truly are an extension of our marketing team.”

