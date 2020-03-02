Recipe box brand Gousto hires UK agency partner

Manifest has been charged with helping Gousto become the UK’s “most-loved way to eat dinner”.

The agency will create a series of “unified creative ‘corpsumer’ campaigns, supporting above-the-line marketing, amplifying partnerships and more”.

The aim is to raise awareness of Gousto's offering, showcase its “evolving innovation footprint”, and drive thought leadership in the tech and grocery categories with compelling narratives.

Manifest will also support the meal-kit retailer with crisis comms. Forge Communications previously provided crisis support to Gousto.

The partnership begins with a campaign to encourage busy households to ‘Give it some Gousto’ and enjoy cooking more meals they love.

“Creativity is fundamental to successfully building our brand in 2020, helping us to tell our brand story and inspire the nation to ‘Give It Some Gousto’,” Gousto head of brand marketing and PR Carlie Wittred said.

“We’re confident Manifest will bring the ingenuity we need to help us transform our comms, while being the creative sparring partner we need to deliver bigger, bolder campaigns.”

Manifest London managing partner Ali Maynard-James said: “This is a great partnership for us as we strive to work with brands that want to change the world and redefine their category. From the moment we met the Gousto team it was clear they subscribed to these same values and have an ambitious challenger mindset.

“Gousto shares our appetite for brave creative work, so we’re looking forward to turning up the heat on the successful brand-building they have done to date and help them in their next period of fast growth.”

The win continues a srong start to the year for Manifest, which has picked up Virgin Group and Zipcar as new clients.

The agency has also opened an office in Manchester and hired Bec Chelin as Manchester managing director.