Flexible working in PR: share your experience and views in WIPR survey

The Women in PR (WIPR) survey from Opinium, which will take about five minutes to complete, can be accessed here.

The findings will be reported by PRWeek.

WIPR president Bibi Hilton said: "Did you know 87 per cent of the UK’s full-time workforce want to have access to flexible working?

"Women in PR is on a mission to change the communication industry’s attitude to flexible working. To do that they need your help.

"They want to find out what flexible working looks like in your workplace.

"Every entry will help them understand the extent of flexible working and demonstrate the need for comms leaders to champion it in their own organisations."

The deadline for completing the survey is 5pm on Friday 13 March.

Click here to access the survey.