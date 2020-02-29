Hope&Glory execs launch agency with backing from H&G founders

Ellen Durrant and Corinna Field, who have both been with Hope&Glory for more than five years, have lanched consumer brand agency Red Lion PR with clients including Canadian technical athletic apparel brand Lululemon and distiller Silent Pool Gin.

Hope&Glory founders James Gordon-MacIntosh and Jo Carr have backed the agency financially by taking an equity stake, although it will be an independent, standalone business.

It will operate initially from Hope&Glory's London office. Red Lion's clients also include Triyoga, the yoga and pilates centre, and Lucy Bee, the 'natural' food-and-beauty brand.

Durrant has worked on clients including Adidas, Virgin Active and Airbnb at Hope&Glory. Formerly associate director at the agency, she previously worked at House PR and Highlight PR.

Field's clients at Hope&Glory included Sony, Royal Mint and Argos. She was formerly at Frank and Borkowski PR, working with clients such as Virgin Media, Absolut and Rowntree’s.

Field said: “There’s a huge market for start-up, scale-up and challenger brands looking for an agency that shares their entrepreneurial spirit, but can also offer the infrastructure of a much bigger agency. We think that bringing together a team with a fiercely independent culture with the resources we’re able to tap into is going to be a winning combination.”

Durrant said: “Corinna and I have both returned from maternity leave in the past year, a time when historically many women are lost to the industry. By launching a female-led business at this particular juncture in our lives, we want to inspire women to continue to lead the way in PR.”

Carr said: “Ellen and Corinna are formidable talents, so when they said they wanted to start up on their own, we didn’t hesitate to back them. They’ve already brought in some great brands and we are looking forward to supporting them as they continue to grow.”

There are echoes of Hope&Glory's own origins - Lansons took a stake in the fledgling agency, which launched in 2011.