Patrick Fitzgerald to exit FedEx next month

MEMPHIS, TN: Patrick Fitzgerald is set to step down as SVP of integrated marketing and communications at FedEx at the end of March.

Fitzgerald told staff on Friday that he is leaving the company.

“The work that you all do tells the FedEx story to the world,” Fitzgerald said in a memo seen by PRWeek. “You are on the front lines of enhancing our brand and reputation, and you collectively have demonstrated that we are best in class, which is why FedEx is consistently ranked among the world’s most admired brands.”

He added that FedEx has started the process of replacing him.

Fitzgerald told PRWeek that his leaving the company was a mutual decision between himself and FedEx. “While I’m considering a few opportunities, I haven’t yet decided on the next step in my career,” he said.

Fitzgerald has been in the role since 2013, when FedEx reorganized communications and created an integrated marcomms team. He joined FedEx in 2007 as comms director for its small-package ground-delivery subsidiary, FedEx Ground. Four years later, Fitzgerald was promoted to VP of communications for the division.

Before joining FedEx, Fitzgerald was VP at Mylan Laboratories and director of PR at GNC. He was also a VP working on the FedEx account at Ketchum.

In mid-November, FedEx CEO Fred Smith challenged leaders from The New York Times to a debate after the newspaper ran a front-page story with the headline “How FedEx cut its tax bill to $0.”

“I hereby challenge A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of The New York Times, and the business section editor to a public debate in Washington, DC, with me and the FedEx corporate vice president of tax,” Smith said at the time in a statement.

FedEx’s revenue dipped 2.9% to $17.3 billion in its fiscal Q2, which ended on November 30, 2019, missing expectations as profit fell 40% to $560 million. FedEx attributed the earnings miss to factors including the loss of business from a “large customer,” believed to be Amazon, according to CNBC.