Just briefly: Industry people moves

People Moves

ARDMORE, PA

Gregory FCA has acquired KM Digital Relations, a digital and social marketing agency based in Fort Washington, PA, headed by former Gregory FCA employee Kwan Morrow.

BOSTON

David Jensen has joined Regan Communications Group as president of Regan Digital Studio, a new division of the public relations, marketing and advertising firm.

DETROIT

Goodman Media International has hired Brooke Calabrese as senior counsel.

KANSAS CITY

Barkley promoted Katy Hornaday to chief creative officer from her previous role as EVP executive creative director.

KNOXVILLE

Strategy and communications firm Boldsquare has hired Janet Brewer.

LOS ANGELES

The Television Publicity Executives Committee announced its new six-member leadership team: chair, Amy Prenner, SVP, new business and strategy, Brandstyle Communications; vice chair, Dustin Smith, founder, Smithhouse; vice chair, Wendy Zocks, founder, Wendy Zocks PR; Todd Beck, CEO, BECK Media & Marketing (past chair); Julie Holland, VP, communications, CBS; Joe Schlosser, SVP, communications, Endemol Shine North America.

NEW YORK

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has hired Kate Farinella and Payton Wang as VPs. Harrison & Shriftman has hired Luis Braga as a director.

Mercury has named Jan Feuerstadt, Ben Feller and Dan Bank partners.

Columbia University Press has hired Robyn Massey to promote books, authors, research and ideas as well as film, journalism and literary works, including Asian Studies and the Russian library.

SANTA ANA, CA

Kristin Daher, president and chief storyteller of Powerhouse Communications, was elected onto the board of directors for the California Restaurant Association Foundation.

SANTA MONICA

Tastemade, a content company in the food, home and travel categories has hired Brooke Swilley as PR director. She was formerly senior manager of communications and marketing at WeWork.

SAN FRANCISCO

Mercury has named Jennifer Wlach partner.

WASHINGTON

Mercury has named Nicole Flotteron and Bryan Lanza partners.

Public relations and reputation management agency J. Wilson Advisors has hired Hardy Spire as MD.

Account wins

LOS ANGELES

Viamedia, a cross-media local advertising company for independent video providers, has selected Bob Gold & Associates as public relations agency of record.

MALIBU

Lion & Orb Public Relations has been named the first PR agency of record for Howard Hanna, an independently owned real estate company.

NEW YORK

Smart lock maker Gate Labs has picked Diffusion as its public relations agency of record.

SCOTTSDALE

CareMount Medical has hired Amendola Communications, a healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm.

In other news…

BOSTON

Version 2.0 Communications has been rebranded as V2 Communications. Katelyn Holbrook has also been promoted to SVP and was named the firm’s first managing director.

NEW YORK

The Martin Group, an integrated communications firm with offices across New York State, has received a strategic equity investment from Hearst Newspapers.

Staten Island digital marketing firm The Von Agency has added digital fundraising and surveys to the list of services it offers clients.