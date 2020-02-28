Elliot Sloane launches ThroughCo Communications

NEW YORK: Elliot Sloane, the founder and former CEO of Sloane & Company, has launched a new venture called ThroughCo Communications.

Sloane serves as managing partner of the new firm, which is partnering with F&Co, a brand strategy and storytelling consultancy focused on the food and beverage industry. This is not a merger or acquisition.

The eventual goal is to “migrate” F&Co into ThroughCo and gradually phase out the brand, said F&Co founder and CEO Susie Fogelson.

Fogelson and F&Co chief creative strategist Gary Nelson are also partners at ThroughCo. Fogelson and Nelson will continue in their roles at F&Co.

Sloane explained he founded ThroughCo with the goal of connecting brand storytelling with reputation and valuation. Its services include strategic communications and strategic marketing.

For the past year-and-a-half, Sloane has been doing consulting work on a few projects. The inspiration for ThroughCo, he said, came from his time working with F&Co on joint accounts, including Ygrene Energy Fund and digital education company Weld North Education.

Sloane explained that those experiences showed him his wheelhouse of crisis, financial PR and IR need to be paired up with Fogelson’s expertise in brand strategy, storytelling and marketing.

“Many times, [brand and marketing] gets lost in the shuffle crossing the hallway to where the CEO is sitting,” Sloane said.

The firm’s thesis can be boiled down to a simple formula, Sloane said: Performance plus perception equals valuation.

Fogelson said F&Co joined forces with Sloane to add a PR capability to its offering.

“We quickly realized we had a huge gap not having PR capabilities,” she added. “Earned media is so valuable to so many companies at so many different values.”

In 2016, Sloane handed off leadership of Sloane & Company to current co-CEOs Darren Brandt and Whit Clay. He sold a majority stake of the firm to MDC Partners in 2010. The agency was recently acquired by SKDKnickerbocker.

Since leaving Sloane & Company, the agency he founded in 1998, Sloane has had a couple of stints at various financial and corporate comms firms. He joined FTI Consulting as senior MD in its strategic comms unit in 2018. A year later, he joined RooneyPartners as a senior adviser. He continues in his role at Rooney.