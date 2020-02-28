Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday

The price of WPP stock dropped to its lowest level in eight years after the release of disappointing earnings numbers yesterday. CNBC reports that at one point on Thursday, the stock traded at 777.40 points, a number not seen since 2012. The company's PR firms reported a 0.1% revenue decrease in Q4 2019 and as a whole, WPP's like-for-like revenue dipped 1.9% in Q4 and for the year dropped 1.6% to $14 billion.

AT&T, T-Mobile, and other cell phone carriers could be fined millions for not locking down location data. According to reports Thursday by the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, the FCC should announce a total of approximately $200 million in fines for AT&T, Verizon Communications, Sprint and T-Mobile today, though the companies can challenge the fines and the exact amount may change. According to Reuters, in January FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said "one or more wireless carriers apparently violated federal law" but neither the FCC nor the carriers immediately commented on Thursday's news.

Opera great Placido Domingo added a "but I know what I haven't done" clause to a public apology he made earlier this week responding to allegations of sexual misconduct. In his initial statement, Domingo said he took "full responsibility." But then on Thursday, he went on Facebook "to correct the false impression generated by my apology" which was "sincere and heartfelt," he wrote. "But I know what I have not done, and I'll deny it again. I have never behaved aggressively toward anyone, and I have never done anything to obstruct or hurt anyone's career." The Associated Press reported that Domingo's spokeswoman, Nancy Seltzer, did not immediately comment when asked how to reconcile the statements.

The next notable to join the podcast world? Hillary Clinton. Politico reported Thursday that Clinton will begin podcasting later this spring, a perfect time to start commenting on the presidential election. Her show will be co-produced by iHeartMedia, which also produces Will Ferrell's "The Ron Burgundy Podcast."

The Saudi Arabian megacity development, Neom, is searching for a PR agency, according to an RFP seen by PRWeek. The development is planning to hire a PR firm to carry out the second phase of its communications strategy after articulating the project's goals, value proposition and selecting the economic sectors on which it will focus.