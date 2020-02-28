Pitch Update: Superdrug, Dreams, Seven Dials, City of London and more

TheCityUK appoints Headland

TheCityUK, an industry-led body representing UK-based financial and related professional services, has appointed Headland as its corporate communications agency.

CreatorIQ picks CubanEight

CubanEight has been appointed by CreatorIQ to support the business’ growth in the UK and its expansion into Europe. CreatorIQ is a global influencer marketing platform headquartered in LA, with offices in New York, Chicago and London. CubanEight’s remit is to drive an effective, dynamic and measurable PR campaign to support growth in the UK, and build its presence across Europe.

M&C Saatchi S&E’s dream win

UK bed retailer Dreams has appointed M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment to activate their Team GB partnership around the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, following a competitive pitch. Read more on this story.

Premier wins City of London briefs

Premier PR has been appointed by the City of London Corporation to provide PR for an exhibition at its Guildhall Art Gallery, featuring new work by Belfast-born photographer Hannah Starkey. Premier has also been appointed to provide PR for the City of London Corporation’s 2020 summer cultural programme, ‘Believe! Faith, Freedom (and Football)’. Premier will provide PR and experiential and creative activations across both briefs.

Superdrug Health moves to Maven

The Superdrug Health account has moved to Maven, a PR agency set up by Lisa Taylor. The dual brief includes Superdrug Health and Superdrug’s Mobile phone division.

Pagoda adds several clients

Pagoda has won a string of new clients and contract work. New tourism clients include National Museums Scotland (above) and a project for Stirling Old Town Jail. In the public sector, Pagoda has taken on regional campaigning for NHS Lanarkshire. Pagoda’s public affairs division has won additional work for the Royal College of Occupational Therapists, expanding the remit into England.

Lyons coffee chooses Mercieca

Mercieca has been appointed to handle a fully integrated campaign for coffee company Lyons. The brief includes creative, PR, influencer and multi-channel advertising as the brand unveils a new look and portfolio of blends from March.

Theobald Fox secures ecofleet brief

Sustainable delivery service Ecofleet has appointed creative and communications agency Theobald Fox to manage their PR and comms. Theobald Fox will be working with ecofleet to raise their profile within the sustainability sector, positioning them as “the leading eco-friendly courier service in the UK”.

Canoe wins OHMME brief

London-based performance lifewear brand OHMME has appointed Canoe to handle its UK PR and publicity with immediate effect. The brief includes PR strategy and media enquiries.

Mischief wins Seven Dials account

The Seven Dials area of London has hired Mischief, following a competitive pitch process. The agency has been tasked with delivering consumer communications across PR, marketing, digital and events for the West End destination.

No Nonsense adds clients

Tech comms agency No Nonsense PR has won contracts with tado° and Trust to help build awareness of both brands within the UK market.