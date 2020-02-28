Movers & Shakers: Edelman, PwC, Avenir Global, Weber Shandwick, Brands2Life, WE and more

Edelman global digital chair exits

Edelman’s global digital chair Thomas Crampton will leave the consultancy at the end of the month. Read more on this story.

Avenir Global hires worldwide healthcare lead

Avenir Global has appointed Miranda Dini as its global healthcare lead. Dini has led Avenir Global’s healthcare consultancy AXON in Europe since 2012, which tripled in size during her tenure. Her new role will involve leading cross-firm initiatives across all the Avenir Global brands, and continuing to lead AXON in Europe. Avenir Global brands include AXON, Cherry, Hanover, Madano, NATIONAL, Padilla and SHIFT.

Weber grows B2B arm in London

Weber Shandwick has announced new director appointments and promotions at its B2B practice in the capital, which it says has achieved record growth in the past two years. Click here for the full story.

Markettiers strengthens senior team

Broadcast PR agency Markettiers has strengthened its senior team with the appointment of Adam Bruh as a consultant. Bruh has 15 years of PR and comms experience and specialises in media and brand content production and execution. He joins from Cleanfeed Media, a creative broadcast consultancy he ran for eight years.

PwC hires Edelman MD

PwC has appointed Edelman UK public affairs managing director James Morris to the new role of director of global corporate affairs and advocacy. More on this story.

Bellier Communication hires London director

Real estate marketing and communication specialist Emma Villiers has joined Bellier Communication as a director in its London office. She has been appointed to further develop Bellier’s UK presence and to extend its operations in pan-European markets. Bellier is an Amsterdam-headquartered public relations consultancy focused on the real estate, cross-asset investment management and corporate private equity sectors.

Brands2Life appoints JWT delivery lead

Brands2Life has appointed a delivery and strategy lead from a WPP ad agency.



WE hires Citypress director

WE Communications has appointed Citypress reputation and crisis director Patrick Tooher to expand its corporate comms offering. Read more on this story.