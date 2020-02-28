Headland wins financial services corporate comms brief

Headland’s role is to advise and assist TheCityUK to “champion and support the long-term success and competitiveness of the UK financial and professional services industry”.

Headland was initially hired to advise TheCityUK on its public affairs programme in December 2018. The expanded brief focuses on media engagement and wider public relations strategy.

TheCityUK MD of corporate communications Jennifer Green said: “With the UK now out of the EU and negotiations on the future UK-EU relationship – and other trading relationships with markets across the world – about to begin, we are at a critical juncture which will have long-lasting effects on our industry, and the customers it serves.

“At the same time the industry also needs to be clearer about the benefits it brings to both the economy and society. We are very pleased to have Headland’s advice and support to help guide us on this path.”

Headland director Oliver Tilley added: “We’re incredibly proud to be advising them at a critical period in their history as they look ahead to the next decade of challenges and opportunities facing the industry.”