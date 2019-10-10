PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards - judges named, entry deadline nears

Click here to access the entry form.

Six new Specialist awards are up for grabs this year, alongside the best agency and in-house categories.

There are four Gold Awards categories: Large Agency (100+ UK employees); Mid-Size Agency (30-99 UK employees); Small Agency (2-29 UK employees); and In-house Team.

Entry is via an online form. Up to five entrants will be shortlisted in each Gold category. They will be invited to attend a face-to-face panel judging session to decide the winners and highly commended entries.

The judges announced so far are:

Victoria Aryes, account director, Wonderful WorkPlaces

George Blizzard, co-founder, The PR Network

Justine Bowers, director of comms, UKTV

Jo Carr, co-founder and chief client officer, Hope&Glory

Alison Clarke, business consultant and mentor

Jo Creswell, corporate communications manager, UK, Glassdoor

Jackie Elliott, chairman, Cathcart Consulting

Jane Fordham, founder, Jane Fordham Consulting

Francis Ingham, director general, PRCA

Nicola Koronka, co-owner, Missive

Melissa Lawrence, chief executive, Taylor Bennett Foundation

Kirsty Leighton, founder, Milk & Honey PR

Taryn Malakou, director, MullenLowe salt

Julian Obubo, brand strategy director, Manifest

More judges will be added at a later date.

In a change for 2020, anyone who enters a Gold category can also enter up to six Specialist awards for a supplementary fee for each. It means agencies and in-house teams will have even more opportunity to be a Best Places to Work Awards winner and be recognised for outstanding initiatives and ways of working.

The Specialists Categories are:

Training & Development

Reward & Benefits

Mental Health

Diversity & Inclusion

Internship Scheme

Apprenticeship Scheme

Separate judging panels will decide the winners in these categories, with online judging to decide the shortlists followed by panel sessions to choose the eventual Specialist winners.

Those applying only need to complete one form, regardless of how many Specialist Awards are entered. There is no limit to the number of Specialist Categories that can be entered. However, only Gold Award entrants can enter the Specialist awards.

The panel session judging dates are:

Monday 6 April: Specialist Categories

Tuesday 7 April: Small Agency and Mid-Sized Agency

Wednesday 8 April: Large Agency and In-House Team

All panel sessions will take place in central London.

The final entry deadline is Thursday 5 March. For more information, please contact Nitika Sharma on nitika.sharma@haymarket.com.

Click here for more details and to enter Best Places to Work 2020.

To read about the 2019 winners, click here.