WeWork turns to Marissa Shorenstein as CCO

NEW YORK: WeWork has hired Marissa Shorenstein as chief communications officer.

Shorenstein will lead the office-sharing company’s global communications and public affairs, effective March 26, according to a statement from WeWork. She will report to CEO Sandeep Mathrani, who was appointed this month.

In the wake of its failed initial public offering, WeWork hired former Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Levy in November as interim chief marketing and communications officer. The company also brought on a number of PR firms, including Publicis’ Kekst CNC. It has also worked with agencies including Joele Frank, Sard Verbinnen & Co., Risa Heller Communications and Gladstone Place Partners. Founder Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebecca Paltrow, brought on Edelman for communications support before he resigned as CEO.

WeWork’s previous two chief communications officers were Jennifer Skyler, who joined American Express as chief corporate affairs officer in September, and Jimmy Asci, who replaced Skyler and left the company in October. CMO Robin Daniels resigned the same month.

After filing to go public in August, with a private $47 billion valuation, WeWork shelved its IPO the following month after analysts and observers raised questions about its governance structure and business model. After withdrawing the IPO, the company decided to focus on its core business of shared office spaces.

Shorenstein was most recently president of the northern region at AT&T, overseeing external and public affairs, as well as managing regulatory and legislative agendas, strategic communications, sponsorship and foundation activities. She was also a senior aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Shorenstein was not available for comment.