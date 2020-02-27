Edelman’s global digital chair exits

Crampton (pictured) confirmed his departure on a LinkedIn post, where he said: “Change is in the air! Leaving Edelman at the end of the month. Proud of impact achieved with amazing Edelman Digital team, Richard Edelman and Matt Harrington. Onwards to new horizons!”

An Edelman spokesperson told PRWeek: “We can confirm that Thomas Crampton has made the decision to leave Edelman at the end of this month. Tristan Roy, global chief operating officer of Digital, will lead the practice in the interim.”

Crampton joined Edelman in January 2019, effectively replacing long-serving digital lead Kevin King.

At the time, Edelman’s digital practice was $200 million practice.

Prior to Edelman, Crampton spent nine years at Ogilvy, where he most recently led the marketing transformation practice.

He also served as the global managing director for Social@Ogilvy, where he led a team of 1,500 social media experts across 60-plus territories.

Last October, Edelman’s global COO Matt Harrington was promoted to president with additional oversight of Edelman’s digital arm.

Edelman has been approached for comment.

In a separate move, Edelman’s UK managing director of public affairs, James Morris, has left for a global role at PwC.