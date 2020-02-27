PwC hires Edelman MD for global corporate affairs role

Morris (pictured) will be based in London and reports to PwC's global leader of corporate affairs and communications, Michael Stewart – the former vice-chair of Edelman, who joined PwC last October.

Morris joins from Edelman UK where, as managing director, he led strategic communications and public affairs advice for corporate clients. He has also served as a senior director in his three years at the UK’s biggest communications consultancy.

His clients have included McKinsey, Sky, Draper, EY, Microsoft, the TUC and Age UK.

Prior to Edelman, he was a partner at research and campaign strategy firm GQR, and has previously served as a speechwriter to the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change and advisor at the Prime Minister's Strategy Unit under Tony Blair.

Morris also worked on Ed Milliband’s successful Labour leadership campaign, and has advised political campaigns in several countries.

"James brings a unique combination of expertise and experience spanning public policy, campaigning, strategic communications and research, as well as a wealth of international experience,” Stewart said.

"I am excited that James will be joining our corporate affairs leadership team as we evolve the work we do to help deliver on PwC’s purpose to build trust in society and solve important problems.”

Morris added: "PwC is a great, purpose-led organisation that is deeply committed to engaging with its stakeholders around the world. I am really excited to be joining a team that brings together a wide range of talents that helps PwC deliver on its purpose.”