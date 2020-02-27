Abu Dhabi state organisations on hunt for new PR partners

The Department of Culture & Tourism in Abu Dhabi is looking for a new global communications partner to promote the emirate as a tourist destination.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is seeking a locally based public relations company that will provide expert support in building and maintaining a positive image overseas, PRWeek Middle East can reveal.

ADFD - a foreign aid agency established by the government of Abu Dhabi in 1971 - is currently receiving a number RFPs from a number of agencies looking to pitch for the business.

The contract will be a one- to two-year retainer and the chosen firm will help develop a communication strategy, based on ADFD’s main objective – target audience – and include a new mandate in supporting the UAE's national economy.

ADFD provides concessionary loans to fund economic and social development projects.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, which manages the emirate's tourism sector, is also believed to have a shortlisted a number of agencies after global firms pitched for a new contract.

H+K Strategies has had close ties with the government body’s in-house culture and tourism team, having held its local and regional tourism accounts for the past year.

The Department of Culture and Tourism was established in February 2012 by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to replace Abu Dhabi's two main tourism and culture agencies – the Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority and the Abu Dhabi Authority for Culture and Heritage.

As one of its key goals, the government body is seeking to enhance its image as a tourism destination as the country aims to diversify from a dependence on oil.

