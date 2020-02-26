Jif tries to end #JifvsGIF debate. Where do you stand?

Hard or soft “g”?

Would you buy a jar of Jif or GIF peanut butter?

Thanks to a partnership between Jif and Giphy, a GIF search engine, limited edition jars of GIF peanut butter are available. GIF, which stands for graphics interchange format, should be pronounced with a soft “g” like the peanut butter and not a hard “g,” according to GIF creator Steve Wilhite.

Even so, there has been a long-running debate about how to properly say “GIF.” Where do you stand?

