Jif tries to end #JifvsGIF debate. Where do you stand?

Would you buy a jar of Jif or GIF peanut butter?

Thanks to a partnership between Jif and Giphy, a GIF search engine, limited edition jars of GIF peanut butter are available. GIF, which stands for graphics interchange format, should be pronounced with a soft “g” like the peanut butter and not a hard “g,” according to GIF creator Steve Wilhite.

Even so, there has been a long-running debate about how to properly say “GIF.” Where do you stand?