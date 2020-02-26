Carb alternative EggLife hires Spool as US AOR

CHICAGO: EggLife Foods, which uses eggs to make carb-free versions of foods that are usually made from wheat, has named Spool as its AOR.

The agency began working for the company on January 1. It is the first PR firm EggLife has brought on since launching last October. Currently, EggLife’s product line includes wraps.

EggLife CEO David Kroll said he did not issue a formal RFP or interview other agencies for the work. He knew Spool after conducting an agency search last year, when he was CEO of coconut water sports drink startup Coco5.

“Spool is the first PR agency we have had and I love the Spool model,” Kroll said. “They are still a scrappy startup in many respects. And they are highly hands on and completely understand how to work in the space and are in tune to trends in the better-for-you product space. Also, they are just up the street in Evanston, Illinois.”

Kroll said he is counting on Spool to help EggLife with its growth.

“They’re very much a strategic thought partner for us as we expand the brand,” he said. “Right now, we’re just in Chicago-land but we will have a much wider footprint 12-to-18 months from now.”

Kroll added that the agency will shape EggLife’s comms strategy as it expands nationally. As part of that, Spool will help the company to partner with “the right influencers who are dialoguing in the space” and work with key trade publications to help drive buyer awareness at the retail end.

“You will also see us build a strong presence on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube in time,” he added.

CEO Catherine Merritt launched Spool, which is based in Chicago, in 2018 after serving as consumer practice leader for MSL.

Merritt is leading a team of five staffers on the EggLife account.