The Wing hires Reddit alum Ashley Dawkins as communications director

NEW YORK: Reddit alum Ashley Dawkins has joined The Wing, a co-working and membership club for women, as director of communications.

She started in the newly created position this month, reporting to Celestine Maddy, SVP of marketing and communications.

Dawkins is responsible for developing the company’s communications strategy and managing its marketing partnerships team to grow awareness and engagement with The Wing’s community, she said.

“After taking some time off to grow and spend time with my new baby, I am delighted to join an organization that is focused on elevating and communicating the needs of women, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming individuals,” Dawkins said.

In 2014, Dawkins joined Reddit as director of communications and was promoted to head of entertainment partnerships two years later. She exited the company in March 2019. A Reddit spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

“After spending five years at Reddit, building their communication and partnership pipelines, I look forward to working with another community-based organization as they continue to scale their community and expand their offerings,” Dawkins said.

Maddy joined The Wing this month as its first executive marketing hire. She previously served as VP of marketing at Foursquare and VP of marketing at Reddit.

Last year, The Wing hired Snap director of communications Rachel Racusen as VP of communications, reporting to CEO Audrey Gelman. Racusen no longer works at The Wing, said Dawkins.

Other hires at the company in 2019 included Airbnb’s Nickey Skarstad as VP of product and Casper’s Saumya Manohar as general counsel.

Also on The Wing’s comms team is Zara Rahim, senior director of communications. She is a veteran of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid, the Obama administration and President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. Rahim also worked in public policy and communications at Uber.

Giovanna Grey Lockhart, who previously served as senior adviser to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), was leader of The Wing’s civic engagement and impact work, until last October. She joined women-focused union The Riveter in December 2019.

Gelman, who cofounded The Wing in 2016 with Lauren Kassan, was the first visibly pregnant CEO on a business magazine cover with the October 2019 issue of Inc., according to Parade.

The Wing’s valuation has not been publicly disclosed, but as of last February, it had raised a total of $117.5 million after closing a $75 million Series C at the end of 2018.