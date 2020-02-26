Brand Film Awards EMEA: shortlist revealed

Dozens of films are on the shortlist this year, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres.

There will also be awards for the top PR agency, creative shop, media production company and brand of the year. See the full shortlist at the bottom of the article.

Winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on 29 April at the Courthouse Hotel in London's Shoreditch.

Guests will then be treated to a networking drinks afterparty where bowl food and canapés will be served in the Jailhouse Bar.

New for 2020 will be an event called Lessons from Brand Films, taking place on 21 May at London's Regent Street Cinema from 8.30am to 11am.

It will be a chance to hear from some of the judges and the winners about their films, how they were created and why they stand out.

Tickets purchased for the Brand Film Awards automatically get a free invitation to this event.

Those not attending the Brand Film Awards can purchase tickets at £75 + VAT. Tickets include tea/coffee and breakfast.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets for the event.

Brand Film Awards EMEA 2020 Shortlist

Business Categories

B2B

This is your brain by &Co. / NoA for Maersk

Diversish by AMVBBDO for The Valuable 500

Embraer: Incredible Journeys 5: Kazakhstan by Gravity Global for Embraer

The pioneers of Hi-Res Audio by Meridian Audio

SafeTug 360° Experience - SafeTug in Action video by Stein IAS for Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure

The Heist by Telford International Centre

Corporate

A Unique Bond by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim

Be Mindful of Safety by Gorilla Gorilla! for Eurostar

Hikma Our Impact by Hikma Pharmaceuticals for Hikma

The Yakult Lady by Mike Teevee for Yakult

Life-changing careers by Pink Squid for Novo Nordisk

Internal

Be Mindful of Safety by Gorilla Gorilla! for Eurostar

Rocket films - our north star by Linney for Virgin Media

Google Engage Conference: Gratitude - Nicola by Middle Table Productions for Google

Ask Twice by The Edge Picture Company for Network Rail

The Stories Behind Our Story by The Moment for Lloyds Banking Group

Mapping the Future by TMW Unlimited for Vodafone

Issues, Crisis and Reputation Management

The Future. Yours To Make by Content Engine for Shell International

Jessie & Friends by malt. content specialist for National Crime Agency (NCA)

Now & Next by The Economist for Mishcon de Reya

Look Out Look Up by The Edge Picture Company for Energy Networks Association

Tegan's Story by The Edge Picture Company for Network Rail

Public Affairs

To be announced on the night

Consumer Categories

Consumer Goods

Clear by AMVBBDO for Diageo

Wild Guides by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Sri Lanka Tourism

The Macallan Conversations by Citizen Relations UK for The Macallan

Honest Meat by Gorilla Gorilla! for Honest Burgers

Land Rover Defender Launch by Imagination for Jaguar Land Rover

#thisisparenthood by The Brooklyn Brothers for WaterWipes

Healthcare

#ShareTheOrange by Alzheimer's Research UK

A Unique Bond by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim

The Engine by Havas Lynx Group for AstraZeneca

Our support and impact: Improving patients access to HIV medicines by Hikma Pharmaceuticals for Hikma

See Life Break Through by The Edge Picture Company for Amgen

Sport

Heart of a King by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Budweiser

Liberty Fields by AMVBBDO for Diageo

Áspero | Welcome to the era of speed in gravel by Cut Media for Cervélo

All Eyes On London by Dark Horses for Chelsea FC

Freddie v Freddie by Electric Robin for Natwest

Tested by Mountains by Helly Hansen with Grey London

Branded Content and Entertainment

Brand Documentary (Short Film)

Red Arrows USA 2019 by Creation Company Films for The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, Red Arrows

Chiamaka Story: How one woman is using Google Maps Platform to transform the trucking industry by Google Brand Studio for Google

Lifelines: How technology is transforming the world of emergency rescue by Google Brand Studio for Google

Heroes of the Unpredictable | Thomas Coville by Helly Hansen

TrewStories: Reflecting Our World by RAW Food and Drink PR for Trewithen Dairy

RUCK IT! by Tanjun Media for Mencap

Brand Documentary (Long Film)

It's About Time by Early Light Media for PayActiv

El Sentido del Cacao by LLYC for BBVA

Portrait of an Artist by Lonelyleap for BP

Ministry of Sound - 'The History of Ministry' by Paradise London for Ministry of Sound/Coalition

Gully Life - The Story of DIVINE by Red Bull Media House for Red Bull India

#thisisparenthood by The Brooklyn Brothers for WaterWipes

Branded Programme

Dewar’s Double Double launch by Dewar's

Timberland Presents: Concrete Green with Loyle Carner by DRUM for Timberland

Chiamaka Story: How one woman is using Google Maps Platform to transform the trucking industry by Google Brand Studio for Google

Weekend Not Wasted by Just So Films for Diageo - Alcohol in Society

'Like The Night' by Barney Cokeliss for Leica Camera

Most Emotional Film

Dementia Uncovered - Olive's Story by Alzheimer's Research UK

A Unique Bond by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim

Ham & Jam by CLICKON Media for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle

Invisible Soledad by LLYC for BBK

Rebel Girls || Moon Landing - The Story Of Margaret Hamilton by Nucco Brain for Rebel Girls

Without You by DRUM for Anthony Nolan

Viral

Christmas video campaign by Fairfax & Favor by Bloxham PR for Fairfax & Favor

Wild Guides by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Sri Lanka Tourism

April Fool's Day by DRUM for McDonald's UK&I

Social Categories

Not-for-profit/Giving Back

Dementia Uncovered - Olive's Story by Alzheimer's Research UK

Diversish by AMVBBDO for The Valuable 500

Invisible Soledad by LLYC for BBK

Safe - The Hamlet by PinPointMedia for The Hamlet

Let's Talk More by The Edge Picture Company for Campaign to End Loneliness

Pause by Tinderflint & Cubaka for Royal British Legion

Sustainability

9 Second Lift by Content Engine for Shell International

Sky Scenario by Content Engine for Shell International

McDonald's Flagship Farmer Program by Taylor Made Media for McDonald's

Craft Categories

Animated

Mapping the Future by TMW Unlimited for Vodafone

Branded by Williams Murray Hamm for Branded Group

Secret Speyside by Williams Murray Hamm for Pernod Ricard

Best Performance

To be announced on the night

Best Post-production

To be announced on the night

Foreign Language

To be announced on the night

Company Categories

Brand of the Year

Beko

The Pokemon Company

Media Production Company of the Year

Content Engine

Electric Robin

Kingdom Creative

Middle Table Productions

PR Agency of the Year

To be announced on the night

Creative Agency of the Year

To be announced on the night

