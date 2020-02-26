Brand Film Awards EMEA: shortlist revealed

Dozens of films are on the shortlist this year, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres.
There will also be awards for the top PR agency, creative shop, media production company and brand of the year. See the full shortlist at the bottom of the article.
Winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on 29 April at the Courthouse Hotel in London's Shoreditch.
Guests will then be treated to a networking drinks afterparty where bowl food and canapés will be served in the Jailhouse Bar.
New for 2020 will be an event called Lessons from Brand Films, taking place on 21 May at London's Regent Street Cinema from 8.30am to 11am.
It will be a chance to hear from some of the judges and the winners about their films, how they were created and why they stand out.
Tickets purchased for the Brand Film Awards automatically get a free invitation to this event.
Those not attending the Brand Film Awards can purchase tickets at £75 + VAT. Tickets include tea/coffee and breakfast.
Click here for more information and to buy tickets for the event.
Brand Film Awards EMEA 2020 Shortlist
Business Categories
B2B
This is your brain by &Co. / NoA for Maersk
Diversish by AMVBBDO for The Valuable 500
Embraer: Incredible Journeys 5: Kazakhstan by Gravity Global for Embraer
The pioneers of Hi-Res Audio by Meridian Audio
SafeTug 360° Experience - SafeTug in Action video by Stein IAS for Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure
The Heist by Telford International Centre
Corporate
A Unique Bond by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim
Be Mindful of Safety by Gorilla Gorilla! for Eurostar
Hikma Our Impact by Hikma Pharmaceuticals for Hikma
The Yakult Lady by Mike Teevee for Yakult
Life-changing careers by Pink Squid for Novo Nordisk
Internal
Be Mindful of Safety by Gorilla Gorilla! for Eurostar
Rocket films - our north star by Linney for Virgin Media
Google Engage Conference: Gratitude - Nicola by Middle Table Productions for Google
Ask Twice by The Edge Picture Company for Network Rail
The Stories Behind Our Story by The Moment for Lloyds Banking Group
Mapping the Future by TMW Unlimited for Vodafone
Issues, Crisis and Reputation Management
The Future. Yours To Make by Content Engine for Shell International
Jessie & Friends by malt. content specialist for National Crime Agency (NCA)
Now & Next by The Economist for Mishcon de Reya
Look Out Look Up by The Edge Picture Company for Energy Networks Association
Tegan's Story by The Edge Picture Company for Network Rail
Public Affairs
To be announced on the night
Consumer Categories
Consumer Goods
Clear by AMVBBDO for Diageo
Wild Guides by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Sri Lanka Tourism
The Macallan Conversations by Citizen Relations UK for The Macallan
Honest Meat by Gorilla Gorilla! for Honest Burgers
Land Rover Defender Launch by Imagination for Jaguar Land Rover
#thisisparenthood by The Brooklyn Brothers for WaterWipes
Healthcare
#ShareTheOrange by Alzheimer's Research UK
A Unique Bond by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim
The Engine by Havas Lynx Group for AstraZeneca
Our support and impact: Improving patients access to HIV medicines by Hikma Pharmaceuticals for Hikma
See Life Break Through by The Edge Picture Company for Amgen
Sport
Heart of a King by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Budweiser
Liberty Fields by AMVBBDO for Diageo
Áspero | Welcome to the era of speed in gravel by Cut Media for Cervélo
All Eyes On London by Dark Horses for Chelsea FC
Freddie v Freddie by Electric Robin for Natwest
Tested by Mountains by Helly Hansen with Grey London
Branded Content and Entertainment
Brand Documentary (Short Film)
Red Arrows USA 2019 by Creation Company Films for The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, Red Arrows
Chiamaka Story: How one woman is using Google Maps Platform to transform the trucking industry by Google Brand Studio for Google
Lifelines: How technology is transforming the world of emergency rescue by Google Brand Studio for Google
Heroes of the Unpredictable | Thomas Coville by Helly Hansen
TrewStories: Reflecting Our World by RAW Food and Drink PR for Trewithen Dairy
RUCK IT! by Tanjun Media for Mencap
Brand Documentary (Long Film)
It's About Time by Early Light Media for PayActiv
El Sentido del Cacao by LLYC for BBVA
Portrait of an Artist by Lonelyleap for BP
Ministry of Sound - 'The History of Ministry' by Paradise London for Ministry of Sound/Coalition
Gully Life - The Story of DIVINE by Red Bull Media House for Red Bull India
#thisisparenthood by The Brooklyn Brothers for WaterWipes
Branded Programme
Dewar’s Double Double launch by Dewar's
Timberland Presents: Concrete Green with Loyle Carner by DRUM for Timberland
Chiamaka Story: How one woman is using Google Maps Platform to transform the trucking industry by Google Brand Studio for Google
Weekend Not Wasted by Just So Films for Diageo - Alcohol in Society
'Like The Night' by Barney Cokeliss for Leica Camera
Most Emotional Film
Dementia Uncovered - Olive's Story by Alzheimer's Research UK
A Unique Bond by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim
Ham & Jam by CLICKON Media for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle
Invisible Soledad by LLYC for BBK
Rebel Girls || Moon Landing - The Story Of Margaret Hamilton by Nucco Brain for Rebel Girls
Without You by DRUM for Anthony Nolan
Viral
Christmas video campaign by Fairfax & Favor by Bloxham PR for Fairfax & Favor
Wild Guides by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Sri Lanka Tourism
April Fool's Day by DRUM for McDonald's UK&I
Social Categories
Not-for-profit/Giving Back
Dementia Uncovered - Olive's Story by Alzheimer's Research UK
Diversish by AMVBBDO for The Valuable 500
Invisible Soledad by LLYC for BBK
Safe - The Hamlet by PinPointMedia for The Hamlet
Let's Talk More by The Edge Picture Company for Campaign to End Loneliness
Pause by Tinderflint & Cubaka for Royal British Legion
Sustainability
9 Second Lift by Content Engine for Shell International
Sky Scenario by Content Engine for Shell International
McDonald's Flagship Farmer Program by Taylor Made Media for McDonald's
Craft Categories
Animated
Mapping the Future by TMW Unlimited for Vodafone
Branded by Williams Murray Hamm for Branded Group
Secret Speyside by Williams Murray Hamm for Pernod Ricard
Best Performance
To be announced on the night
Best Post-production
To be announced on the night
Foreign Language
To be announced on the night
Company Categories
Brand of the Year
Beko
The Pokemon Company
Media Production Company of the Year
Content Engine
Electric Robin
Kingdom Creative
Middle Table Productions
PR Agency of the Year
To be announced on the night
Creative Agency of the Year
To be announced on the night
