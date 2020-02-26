Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Bernie Sanders cemented his status as the Democratic frontrunner on Saturday by winning the Nevada caucuses, and last night he got the frontrunner treatment from other candidates. Sanders and Mike Bloomberg were on the receiving end of most attacks in the messy last debate before Saturday’s South Carolina primary. What’s next: a pro-Trump group has a barrage of ads awaiting Democratic candidates before Super Tuesday, March 3, according to Axios.

The latest on coronavirus: the day after federal government officials warned the public to prepare for the virus to reach the U.S., cases of coronavirus have been recorded across Europe and Royal Caribbean has cancelled 30 cruises in Southeast Asia, according to CNBC. Overnight stock futures indicated the market is not ready to rebound after two straight days of significant dips.

About those government warnings… President Donald Trump is blaming federal health officials for driving down the stock market, according to The Washington Post. Trump is also facing a backlash from members of both parties over his response to the outbreak.

Coronavirus is topping the list of challenges awaiting new Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The company has been forced to shut down theme parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai, according to Bloomberg, and the closing of movie theaters in mainland China is threatening film debuts there.

Finally, Jif is trying to solve the years-old debate over how to pronounce “gif” with limited-edition jars of peanut butter, of course, that finally put an end to the discussion for $10. In a real gut-buster, parent company Smucker said in a statement that it is hoping to “put a lid on this decade-long debate" with the campaign.