Brands2Life hires 'heavy-hitter' from ad agency JWT

Simon Monaghan joins as managing director of creative services and delivery.

At JWT, he was head of delivery, responsible for agency creative operations, processes and output.

He joins the Brands2Life board and has strategic oversight of the agency's creative services and delivery processes, which involves helping integrated campaigns properly align.

The Brands2Life creative services team is comprised of more than 20 creatives, designers, planners, producers, strategists and technologists.

“Simon is an impressive strategist and his skills and experience will be vital as we innovate and grow,” said Brands2Life co-founder Giles Fraser, who told PRWeek it is rare for a comms agency to hire an ad agency "heavy-hitter".

“With his background working on some of the world’s biggest accounts, he will play a pivotal role in ensuring we continue to offer industry-leading creative services.”

Monaghan worked at JWT for nearly seven years and previously held roles as head of creative production and head of digital project management, where he “championed an integrated and ‘people-first’ approach to agency operations”.

Earlier in his career, Monaghan worked for Mundocom, Publicis Chemistry and Frank Design.

Monaghan said he was attracted to the Brands2Life philosophy and vision. “Brands2Life offers an amazing opportunity for clients who want to work with an agency who fully commit to the principles of solving business problems through partnership, creativity and an integrated approach,” he said.