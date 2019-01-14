Deadline extended to provide data for PRWeek UK Top 150 and Europe, Middle East rankings

Emails featuring a link to the questionnaire were sent to agencies operating in the UK, Continental Europe and/or the Middle East in late January.

If your agency operates in any or all of these regions, and has not received the form, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com and we will send it to you.

The questionnaire asks for revenue and headcount data. The UK section also asks for additional information, including a breakdown of revenue by different sectors.

The initial deadline of the end of February has now been extended to 4 March.

UK agencies are advised to submit their figures even if they think they won't make the Top 150. This is because they could be included in the sector tables and other articles about the UK agency landscape.

A separate questionnaire for the global Agency Business Report - which asks for revenue and other data both globally and in the US and the Americas - has also been sent to non-UK agencies. Agencies do not need to fill out this questionnaire to be included in the UK Top 150 table or the Continental Europe/Middle East tables.

However, if they would like to be in the global agency ranking table, this questionnaire must be completed. For queries about this questionnaire, please email abr@prweek.com.

