Sling & Stone launches sustainability offering

Sydney- and Auckland-based independent agency Sling & Stone has launched a sustainability specialisation to work with brands that are conscious about climate change.

To lead the new offering, Alana Theodor has been promoted to senior account director, sustainability. She has been the driving force behind the agency’s sustainability-focused work to date, including Future Super’s Not Business As Usual Alliance.

“It brings us great pleasure to recognise Alana’s passion and entrepreneurialism in the sustainability sector with this promotion. Alana will work in partnership with our portfolio leads across PR and social across both consumer and business-focused brands, whether they are pre-launch, startup, scale-up or a global disrupter,” said CEO Vuki Vujasinovic.

Clients can expect services such as an understanding of industry trends, insights, regulations, policies and issues driving action on sustainability and environmental issues, connections with experts and those who can influence change such as governments, think tanks, and research organisations, and an understanding of behavioural psychology including knowledge on how to create movements and enact change.

“Climate change has had an enormous effect on the planet and people, and there is more noise than ever about what we can do to make a difference collectively. We’re proud to be working with a range of clients that are leading the charge in their industries,” said Theodor.

Some brands that are making use of this offering include Future Super, v2food, Fable, GlamCorner, KeepCup, Maoneng Group, Zero Co, Mevo, and Sendle.

