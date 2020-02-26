Duo Studio sets up shop in Malaysia

Singaporean social media agency Duo Studio has expanded into Kuala Lumpur, its first overseas outpost. The new office will include an influencer arm and a slate of new clients. Founder Stephanie Phua and key members from the Singapore team will be spending time in Kuala Lumpur to ensure consistent quality services across both offices.

"Malaysia’s cultural and industry differences excite us, especially with how open brands are there, and the new possibilities we can explore with our clients. Having certain cultural similarities, and local partnerships has also made the entrance into the market a relatively easy process, and a good first stop in our regional expansion roadmap," said Stephanie Phua, founder of Duo Studio.

"Social media market maturity across Malaysia is quite uneven. While there are great campaigns, but we also see some brands struggling. We see an opportunity to help MNCs stay relevant and upskill mid-sized companies to be able to compete with impactful campaigns.”

The agency set up their influencer arm (currently operating out of the Singapore office) to work on campaign-based influencer engagements for brands such as Capella Hotel Group, MINI Singapore, Poh Heng, Tiger Balm, Uniqlo, Liese, and Laurier.

Some of the agency’s current roster of clients include BreadTalk, Toast Box, ParkRoyal Collection, American Express, Disney Southeast Asia, FNN (NutriSoy, NutriWell), and KAO Group.

"We have been supporting some clients with their social media and influencer engagements over the years and have seen increased requests from existing and new clients for more cohesive and social media integrated influencer campaigns,” said Phua.

