FleishmanHillard ups Leah Katz to business development MD, Americas

ST. LOUIS: FleishmanHillard has promoted Leah Katz to MD of business development for the Americas, effective immediately.

Katz is charged with generating new business and organic growth in the Americas. She is reporting to Della Sweetman, chief business development officer for the Omnicom Group agency.

Sweetman said there are about 40 people dedicated to business development and marketing at Fleishman globally, with about two-thirds of those based in the U.S.

Previously, Katz held the titles of global client leader and business development director for the Eastern region. The agency is not planning to fill the director role, but is instead “bolstering the business development bench.”

Katz also held the titles of SVP and senior partner in both roles. She is retaining them in the new job.

Katz is replacing Marianna Deal, who left the agency last year to become director of communications for the Missouri attorney general’s office.

“[Katz] has been, since joining the team, on the front line on some of our most important and high-profile opportunities as it relates to new prospects or new clients as well as on the front line in a team and client lead in terms of growing [work from] existing clients,” Sweetman said.

Sweetman added that in 2019, Fleishman’s business development team, formed in 2016, closed 81% of the pitches for which it competed and 21 of those were for $1-million-plus accounts.

“We are continuing to invest and grow in a couple of areas,” she added. “Our tech and healthcare business portfolios are really strong. Comparatively, they are very robust business areas and clearly important areas of business for our clients. One of the areas we will continue to develop our capabilities to support some of the work on the marketing comms side is probably consumer, and I mean consumer products and services, more CPG-focused [as well as] consumer brand.”