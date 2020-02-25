3 Tips for Brands to Survive the Instagram Algorithm
With over 1 billion monthly active users, 25+ million business accounts, Instagram has evolved past just a photo sharing app. What started as a humble social network grew into one of the most robust business platforms. It’s given leeway to help brands better understand their consumers, interact with them and leverage trusted influential figures.
With the introduction of new features and the latest announcement of ‘hiding’ public like counts in certain countries, brands and influencers are forced to rethink the way they measure success on the platform, and prove ROI. For this reason, Mention has collected 81.2M Instagram posts and 1.6M of the top users, analyzed in The 2020 Instagram Engagement Report, which observes trends about engagement, influencers,location,and caption length.
Here are the top three tips digital communicators and PR professionals must keep in mind when deploying branded content on Instagram this year.
1. Encourage more comments instead of likes in your image posts.
Focusing on encouraging more comments vs likes will help tighten KPIs due to Instagram’s algorithm change of ‘hiding’ public likes in certain countries, announced back in April 2019. Businesses should be focusing on actually posting more permanent image posts as data shows they received 27.55% more likes than video posts, and 13.55% than carousel posts. It’s evident that with all the changes to the platform and it’s features, users have found a renewed interest in permanent image posts.
2. Use up to 6 hashtags, less is more.
Using relevant and targeted hashtags on your posts is a great way to get discovered by new audiences on Instagram. This can translate into more engagement, more followers, and more customers for your business.The report found that any more than 6 hashtags can actually decrease your engagement of likes and comments, even though the majority of posts on the platform have on average 10.7 hashtags per post.
3. Don’t think engagement is one-size fits all.
It’s obvious increasing Instagram engagement is getting more difficult year after year, but that doesn’t mean getting a healthy engagement rate is impossible. Focusing on the KPIs and metrics that matter most to your business is important. What works for one company may not work for another, because at the end of the day, the most important thing is that your community is interacting with your content.
Mention is a media monitoring platform that believes listening is the first step in understanding your audience. Our solution offers companies and brands relevant social insights to make smarter business decisions. Click here to find out more.
Sandra Chung is the Head of Content & Partnerships at Mention. Hailing from Vancouver, Canada, and now based in Paris - she keeps her pulse on all things digital marketing. You can find her writing on the Hubspot and G2 Crowd blogs, as well as Social Media Today.