M&C Saatchi S&E wins 'Dream' client for Olympics brief

The agency’s brief is to deliver an integrated campaign that brings to life Dreams’ role as Team GB’s official sleep partner.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment said that multi-channel activation throughout the year will feature Dreams’ Olympic champion athlete ambassadors Laura and Jason Kenny (track cycling), Max Whitlock (gymnastics), Jade Jones (taekwondo) and Maddie Hinch (hockey).

The UK’s first ever bouldering World Champion Shauna Coxsey, who’ll take part in sport climbing’s Olympic debut, will also feature.

“It’s our first sport sponsorship, and the wealth of expertise, creative pedigree and support that M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment offer make them our ‘Dream’ partner to deliver success,” Dreams partnerships lead Luke Davis said.

“As a brand we promise a better sleep for all, and no-one understands the power of sleep better than the world-class athletes of Team GB, which gives us the perfect platform to drive the sleep conversation this Olympic year.”

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment UK CEO Jamie Wynne-Morgan added: “Dreams is a brand we have huge admiration for – established experts in their field who’ve gone from strength to strength in a difficult landscape for traditional retailers.

“It’s a really exciting brief and we look forward to delivering a campaign which lands Dreams’ unique positioning as a vital Team GB partner.”

Team GB has several high-profile brands as official partners, including Adidas, Aldi, British Airways, DFS, McVities, Purple Bricks and more.

The Tokyo Olympic Games Opening Ceremony takes place on 24 July 2020.