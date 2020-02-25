'Most brands wouldn't allow Yorkshire Tea's #BeKind Twitter reaction' – KFC social chief

Josh Benge spoke to PRWeek following the barrage of comments - many negative - directed at Yorkshire Tea after Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted a picture of himself with the brand.

Yorkshire Tea later tweeted about the impact that such negative comments can have on people who look after the accounts, and urged the public to "be kind".

KFC UK & Ireland had a similar experience last September, when the Conservatives depicted Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a chicken for not backing a general election.

The Tories tweeted KFC about it and, with a nod to the fast food chain, labelled Corbyn "JFC".

Hey @KFC_UKI, we’ve found an even bigger chicken than you. pic.twitter.com/9gBVe0p06a — Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 6, 2019

KFC initially reacted with humour:

This is KFC not LBC don’t @ me. — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) September 6, 2019

Benge – brand engagement manager, social, gaming & partnerships at KFC UK & Ireland – told PRWeek: "We'd seen the post go live and we'd seen it was getting quite a lot of traction, and that we were being tagged and tagged. Usually we'll stay away from political stuff for obvious reasons, but we'd been so explicitly called out that we knew we needed to respond.

"We'd started to see quite a lot of negative pick-up in the responses as well, much like Yorkshire Tea has. A lot of people had assumed we had an affiliation with the Conservatives as a result – which of course is not the case – and as such, anyone opposed to the Conservatives was giving us quite a hard time."

Regarding KFC's response, Benge said: "We knew we had to do something that was different for us, without being too harsh or too cutting. We knew we had to do something that was funny and within our internal voice to make light of the whole thing.

"It took quite a long time to write that, and quite a few eyeballs to get it over the line."

He said Yorkshire Tea was right to take a different tactic.

"They had a post of the politician with their product – that just looks like an affiliation straight away, it almost looks like it's been paid for, the way that it's been positioned.

"I feel that for them to write back in a more human tone of voice, and be quite open about 'I'm a person', was a good move."

Benge has sympathy for Yorkshire Tea, saying he has also dealt with nasty comments at KFC.

"We get both sides of the coin. We have lots of really positive, fun stuff going through social, but we also have the other side that Yorkshire Tea are seeing at the moment," he said.

"It can build up and it can be quite tough on an individual who's doing that reporting day in, day out."

He said KFC UK & Ireland will "empower" its social media handlers to be "more firm or more human" when people are "extreme in the language they use, or in their reaction to quite a small issue".

"We're in this world of 'the customer is always right', which is almost always the right way of thinking. But in those instances we like to empower our team to write back, even with a bit of comedy if it's right, or to be a little bit firmer than usual. It's a very delicate line you've got to tread – it's always a tricky one."

The Yorkshire Tea response, and a similar response to trolling from London North Eastern Railway, comes amid the backlash in some quarters against 'toxic' social media comments following the death of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

Asked if there's more acceptance now that brands can 'take on' trolls and be more 'human' in responses, Benge said: "I think there's definitely more of a focus on it from an internal point of view, absolutely.

"I think people are coming to realise the social sphere can be quite nasty at times - that can affect people and how they work.

"When it comes to airing those publicly, I don't think there's much change. It's good to see someone like Yorkshire Tea doing that, but for most businesses you'll have to look after the needs of your customer first and foremost, and you have a brand to represent and a tone of voice to protect.

"I don't think many brands would allow social media managers to be as human as Yorkshire Tea does. There may be a small change, but nothing really just yet."