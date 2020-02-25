Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

APCO Worldwide has partnered with Erie Street. Formerly known as Erie Street Capital, the firm advises companies on board leadership, mergers and acquisitions, capital structure, go-to-market strategy and operations. Erie Street chairman and CEO Terry Graunke will also serve as lead director on APCO’s board. PRWeek has all the details.

Bud Light offered Joe Burrow a spokesperson gig. After ESPN reported Monday that the Louisiana State University Tigers quarterback’s hand measurements came in at nine inches, the smallest of any first-round quarterback the NFL combine has seen since 2008, Burrow jokingly tweeted that he is “considering retirement” after being informed the football will be “slipping out of my tiny hands.” Bud Light tweeted at Burrow to let him know it does need a spokesperson for Bud Light Mini.

We do need a spokesperson for these... pic.twitter.com/PfOdxxYNUE — Bud Light (@budlight) February 24, 2020

Yearn to be the blingiest Shamrock Shake-drinker on the block? On eBay, McDonald’s is auctioning off a jewel-and-diamond-encrusted 18-karat gold cup worth $90,000. Bids for the cup, called the Golden Shamrock Shake, start at $1. Proceeds from the winning bid will support Ronald McDonald House Charities. What’s the occasion? It’s the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary.

Happening tonight: Democratic debate in South Carolina. At the event, hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, candidates are expected to make appeals to both Palmetto State voters and to looming Super Tuesday audiences, while sharpening attacks on national frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Tonight’s debate “and the campaign in general … needs to be about one candidate and that’s Bernie Sanders,” Dan Kanninen, a top strategist overseeing Mike Bloomberg’s states operation, told outlets.

In other Sanders news, MSNBC host Chris Matthews apologized on Monday night for comparing Sanders’ Nevada victory to the Nazi invasion of France in 1940. "Senator Sanders, I'm sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an electorate result in which you were the well-deserved winner,” Matthews said.