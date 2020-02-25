Superdrug Health moves to Lisa Taylor's new agency Maven

Maven won the account following a competitive pitch that began last spring. The dual brief includes Superdrug Health and Superdrug’s Mobile phone division, which previously did not have PR agency support.

Maven was set up by Taylor in October after she left Well Hello. The communications agency is half-owned by Nicki Murphy, the CEO of content marketing agency The River Group, which has been an agency partner of Superdrug for 18 years.

Well Hello had defended the account when Superdrug began the pitch process, but Maven re-pitched for the account after it was set up.

The agency's scope of work includes campaign creation, proactive and reactive press office function and influencer relations.

“Superdrug is bold, brave and trailblazing and we’re proud to be part of their team. It’s a brand that helps build better lives for their customers and that’s what excites us at Maven,” managing director Taylor said.

“The work that we’ll be doing together will build impactful and culturally relevant campaigns and we can’t wait to get started.“

Supergdrug head of marketing Gemma Mason said: “Maven has the passion, knowledge and the experience that we were looking for to ensure that we keep delivering dynamic and innovative communication campaigns. We’re looking forward to working with them to reach our business objectives in 2020 and beyond.”

Superdrug Health was a foundation client of Well Hello when Taylor (formerly of Cow PR) and Nick Woods (ex-WE Communications) set up the agency in 2016.

Taylor had worked with Superdrug when she was at Cow PR and continues a long-standing relationship with the high street healthcare and cosmestics retailer.

Maven's other clients include German skincare brand Sebamed and life science company Phynova.

Well Hello rebranded to Sunny Side Up in November and counts Bosch and Sanofi among its clients.