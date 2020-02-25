WE Communications hires Citypress director

Tooher joins as a director in a new role intended to grow WE’s corporate PR activity.

He will be responsible for serving existing remits for clients such as Capgemini and HSBC, as well as building new business opportunities. He is also tasked with broadening WE’s comms offering in the UK and EMEA.

Tooher has more than 15 years of experience in corporate reputation and crisis communications – at Citypress, and working in-house in senior roles at the Co-op Group and KPMG.

He began his career in journalism and was business editor at the Mail on Sunday before moving to KPMG. He joined Citypress in 2014 to lead its financial servces practice.

“We’re thrilled to have Patrick join the leadership team in London,” WE’s deputy managing director, Catherine Devaney, said.

“His deep knowledge and experience of the corporate landscape and financial markets will be crucial to helping our clients meet their communications objectives, offering services from corporate positioning and storytelling to reputation and issues management and wider stakeholder engagement.”

Tooher said: “While best-known as an award-winning leader in tech, and healthcare globally, WE also has ambitious plans to grow its corporate practice in the UK as clients across all sectors increasingly seek an integrated and strategic approach to their communications needs from trusted advisors. I’m very much looking forward to being part of that team.”