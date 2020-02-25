Cello Health merges research arms

Cello Health works for the majority of the world’s top 25 pharma firms and has annual revenues of more than £100m.

Breaking Blue will keep its brand name and identity, according to an announcement made by the two organisations, but is now labelled ‘A Cello Health Insight Business’.

The merger comes after increasing collaboration between the firms, which already shared an office in London.

It has been done to bring additional specialist expertise to boost the “overall business insights and analytics offer” of Cello Health Insight, according to last month’s announcement.

It said it expected other benefits to include “adding complementary sectoral expertise to bring best-in-class tech and consumer know-how to our work in health” as well as “facilitating seamless interaction and combining forces to deliver unique capabilities in behavioural science, data analytics and tracking.”

Jane Shirley, chief executive of Cello Health Europe, said: “We’re excited to announce this coming together, which will help us deliver richer insights than ever before.”

Meanwhile, Breaking Blue managing director Kate Andersen commented: “The formal operational merger of these two companies is a natural next step for us.”





